Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Down 0.9%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.12. Approximately 16,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 74,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.21.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

In other Bonterra Resources news, Director Cesar Gonzalez acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$65,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$296,640. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,906.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.