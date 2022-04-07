boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

BOO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.02) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.64) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 89.12 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.79). The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

