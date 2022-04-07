Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,410 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

