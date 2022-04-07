Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Down 11.5%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 1,213,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,173,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 80.19%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 351.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

About Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

