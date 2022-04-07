Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Down 11.5%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 1,213,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,173,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 80.19%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter.
About Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
