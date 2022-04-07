BP (LON:BP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.26) to GBX 465 ($6.10) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 480 ($6.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.92) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 447.78 ($5.87).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 380.85 ($4.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £74.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 381.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($404.93). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($483.93).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

