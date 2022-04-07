Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James restated a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.49 on Monday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 111,818 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

