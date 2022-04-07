Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAK. Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. Braskem has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $26.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 241.17%. Analysts predict that Braskem will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

