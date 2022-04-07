Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bread Financial in a report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.97 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

