Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

