Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lifted by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after acquiring an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $188,201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $603.05. 1,657,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,002. The company has a market cap of $246.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $596.94 and a 200-day moving average of $575.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

