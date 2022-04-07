Brokerages Anticipate Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. Asure Software reported sales of $19.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $87.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $87.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. 81,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,402. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

