Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) will post sales of $457.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $439.40 million to $477.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $361.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Steven Madden by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 166.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 360,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 225,103 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.