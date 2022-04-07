Brokerages Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.05 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

