Brokerages Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

NYSE AMN traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.56. 375,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,862. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,716,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

