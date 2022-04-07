Brokerages Expect Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astrazeneca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.92. Astrazeneca posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astrazeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Astrazeneca.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AZN traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,387. Astrazeneca has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $69.28.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

