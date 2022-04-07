Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Brown & Brown posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

BRO stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,529. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

