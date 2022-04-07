Brokerages Expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nerdwallet.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of NRDS stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 116,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.29. Nerdwallet has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

In other Nerdwallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

