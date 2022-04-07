Brokerages Expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Porch Group posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRCH. Stephens cut their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $596.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.