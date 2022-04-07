Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.13. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE TMHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.42. 1,395,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,417. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $43,125,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $11,867,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 130,295.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

