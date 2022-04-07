Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.13. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE TMHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.42. 1,395,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,417. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $43,125,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $11,867,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 130,295.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.