Brokerages Set Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) PT at $16.63

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Atlas alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,308,000 after purchasing an additional 221,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlas by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlas by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,181,000 after buying an additional 220,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,178,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 133,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 40,130 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.33. 19,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,760. Atlas has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.