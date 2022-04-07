Brokerages Set Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Target Price at $22.25

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CLLS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. 3,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,326. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $205.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cellectis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

