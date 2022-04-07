Brokerages Set First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Target Price at $21.43

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $$14.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

