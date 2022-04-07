Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) PT at $179.17

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.94. 2,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.58. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

