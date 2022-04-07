Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) PT at $91.50

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. 2,439,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

