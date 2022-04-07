Brokerages Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) PT at GBX 3,652

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,652 ($47.90).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.41) to GBX 3,720 ($48.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.87) to GBX 3,750 ($49.18) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.28) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.94) to GBX 3,544 ($46.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.95), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($174,816.58).

Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,226 ($42.31) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 2,674 ($35.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,913 ($51.32). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,196.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,430.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 85 ($1.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

