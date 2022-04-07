Brokerages Set Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Price Target at $131.25

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCTBF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of SCTBF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.51. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093. Securitas has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

