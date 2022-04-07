Brokerages Set Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Price Target at $90.00

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a report on Wednesday.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

