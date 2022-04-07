Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Target Price at $748.50

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $748.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.16. 7,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

