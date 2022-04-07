Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) PT at $26.09

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of VZIO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,614. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -37.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,800.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

