Brokers Offer Predictions for Celularity Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Celularity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CELU stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. Celularity has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celularity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

