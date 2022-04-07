Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) vs. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Critical Analysis

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China $199.59 billion N/A $15.75 billion $1.77 8.33 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.09 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 0 1 2 0 2.67 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 7.89% 10.02% 1.04% Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. Its Trust segment provides trust services; and undertakes investing activities. The company's Securities segment offers brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Its Other Asset Management segment provides investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. The company's Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service platform, and health care service platform. It also provides annuity insurance, investment management, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment, futures brokerage, consulting, project investment, financial advisory, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company provides factoring, equity investment, financing guarantee, logistics, management consulting, e-commerce, credit information, and private equity financing services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company has strategic agreements with Zhongshan Hospital and Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

