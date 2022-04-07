Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 153,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,307,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 758,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,827 shares of company stock worth $875,715 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

