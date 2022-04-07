Brown Advisory Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 754,475 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

