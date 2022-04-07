Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 415 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $438.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.64. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $386.02 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

