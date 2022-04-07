Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,927 BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 10,767.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,628 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 402,878 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,997,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

In other BRP Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

