Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.02

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.02 and last traded at $77.15, with a volume of 36450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Get Brunswick alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 96.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 11.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.