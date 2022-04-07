Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $4.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $20.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after acquiring an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.82. 92,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,650. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

