Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $4.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $20.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after acquiring an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
BLDR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.82. 92,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,650. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.
About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.