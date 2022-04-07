Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.73

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 29356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BZLFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($31.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt cut Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 2,935 ($38.49) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,019.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

