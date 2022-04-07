Bytom (BTM) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.30 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Bytom has a total market cap of $41.45 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.33 or 0.00262098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001389 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001489 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,746,439,238 coins and its circulating supply is 1,649,633,881 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

