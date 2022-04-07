C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.19.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $100.87. The stock had a trading volume of 76,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.