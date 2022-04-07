Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cactus generates significant cash flows from selling and renting wellhead and pressure control equipments. The firm is ahead of most peers since its highly-engineered products can yield improved pad drilling and completion efficiencies. Along with the enhancement of safety measures, the most advanced wellhead and frac solutions, which Cactus offers, can deliver significant time savings. With no outstanding debt, the company’s balance sheet is significantly healthy. Moreover, the company expects the pace of the addition of rigs in oil and gas resources to remain healthy, considering that the pricing environment of commodities is supportive. Hence, Cactus expects revenue growth to continue across all of its business lines in the March quarter of this year. Given these headwinds, Cactus is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of WHD opened at $55.00 on Monday. Cactus has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

In related news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $493,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

