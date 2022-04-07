Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,106 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $298.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

