Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,910 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

