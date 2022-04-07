Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 58,126 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.22. 5,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,315. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.50.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

