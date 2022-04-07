Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 4,178 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $180.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

