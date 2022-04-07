Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 8,422 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 242,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.18. The stock had a trading volume of 48,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

