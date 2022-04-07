Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,522 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $32,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.75. 64,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,564. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

