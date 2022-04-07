Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after acquiring an additional 117,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.62.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.68 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

