Calamos Advisors LLC Has $19.87 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $10.30 on Thursday, hitting $550.96. 17,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $580.73 and a 200-day moving average of $638.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $544.59 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

