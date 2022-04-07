Calamos Advisors LLC Has $21.19 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,082 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hess worth $21,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hess by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after buying an additional 439,656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Hess by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,366,000 after acquiring an additional 225,422 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.18. 34,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,843. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $111.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

